13:29 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ‘Anti-sanctions’ group embarrassing itself by proving the fallacy and unbelievability of this tired old sanction’s tale

In life we encounter people who always seem to believe that what they are doing is the envy of everyone around them, and even makes them appear 'cool' - yet, that would not be the perspective held by those watching them, as their behavior would clearly be embarrassing, shameful, and even laughable.