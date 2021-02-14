5:00 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Caged for two months, Zim student makes fresh freedom bid

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student and pro-democracy campaigner Allan Moyo, who has spent 67 days in detention for allegedly calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government will once again make a fresh freedom bid at the High Court after three judicial officers denied him bail in the past two months.