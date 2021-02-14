Caged for two months, Zim student makes fresh freedom bid

Moyo has been in remand prison after he was arrested on Monday 7
December 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police members who charged him with
incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a)
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section
36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was
accused of calling for a revolt against President Mnangagwa’s
government.
Prosecutors claim that the 23 year-old Moyo, who is represented by
Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, incited some
commuters on 3 July 2020 at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare when he
addressed and told them that the time to stage a revolt against
President Mnangagwa’s administration in Zimbabwe was conducive as the
ZANU PF party leader has failed the people of Zimbabwe.
Prosecutors also alleged that Moyo told commuters that President
Mnangagwa’s government was not capable of presiding over the country’s
affairs as it has presided over the suffering of people in Zimbabwe.
First to deny Moyo bail in December 2020 was Harare Magistrate Judith
Taruvinga before High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma dismissed his
bail appeal on Thursday 28 January 2021 after ruling that the UZ
student’s ground of appeal was defective.
On Tuesday 9 February 2021, Harare Magistrate Barbra Mateko also
dismissed Moyo’s bail application, which had been filed by Shava based
on changed circumstances. Magistrate Mateko ruled that nothing had
changed from the initial period when Moyo was denied bail in December
2020.