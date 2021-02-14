4:01 by Modern Diplomacy Have your say: China Made Vaccine Donations to Equatorial Guinea and Zimbabwe

As coronavirus infection rapidly spreads across the African continent, reaching nearly 3.5 million, China has shown support by making vaccine donations for Zimbabwe in Southern Africa and Equatorial Guinea in West Africa. China has donated 200,000 doses to Zimbabwe, while the country will procure additional 600,000 vaccine doses from China’s Sinopharm, according to reports.