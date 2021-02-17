PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 1/2021
Committee Meetings Open to Virtual Public Attendance
Tuesday 16th and Thursday 18th February
There will be virtual committee meetings open to virtual public attendance as listed below. This means that members of the public will have to be content with following the proceedings as livestreamed by Parliament on its Facebook page [link].
Tuesday 16th February at 10 am
Thematic Committee: SDGs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement on progress made towards ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.
Thursday 18th February at 10 am
Portfolio Committee:
Oral evidence from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe [BAZ] on its issuance of free-to-air National Commercial Broadcasting Services Licences.
Portfolio Committee:
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on current COVID-19 enforcement measures.
Reminder
Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to [email protected] or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
