8:57 by CITE Have your say: ICJ and ZimRights appeal to AU on Zim Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) of Africa and Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) have called for the intervention of the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) to urge the Zimbabwean government to provide transparent plans on vaccine procurement, distribution and roll-out.