8:14 by Martin Have your say: Journalist’s anti-corruption song goes viral

HARARE, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe’s award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who was arrested thrice in six months, has resorted to singing to protest corruption in the landlocked southern African country. His song titled Dem Loot is already trending on YouTube and Twitter. Unlike his Twitter posts that failed to attract Zimbabwean youths, the song has already captivated young