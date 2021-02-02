Journalist’s anti-corruption song goes viral

Zimbabwe’s award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who was arrested thrice in six months, has resorted to singing to protest corruption in the landlocked southern African country.
His song titled Dem Loot is already trending on YouTube and Twitter. Unlike his Twitter posts that failed to attract Zimbabwean youths, the song has already captivated young people, giving birth to the #DemLootChallenge.
The song comes barely a week after his release from prison on bail. He was arrested on Jan. 8 for allegedly publishing a false report.
Chin’ono was first arrested in August 2020 and was released on bail in September after a month in prison for allegedly inciting violence in July — a charge his lawyers denied.
He was later arrested in November for obstruction of justice and demeaning the country’s prosecuting body.
Calling for the Almighty mercy, the song goes on to narrate the Zimbabwean challenges that are persisting due to corruption and looting. Owing to its growing popularity, the song was also played on Zambia’s radio station.
The journalist investigated and exposed corruption relating to the procurement of COVID-19 testing kits. He fingered the president’s son and the then health minister, Obadiah Moyo.
Moyo was later fired following his arrest. Despite the court’s banning him from using his Twitter, Chin’ono continued to publish posts.