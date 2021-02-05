8:44 by Kukurigo Have your say: Mnangagwa, Chiwenga throw Mthuli Ncube under the bus over Covid-19 jabs storm

HARARE – Finance minister Mthuli Ncube suffered a humiliating slap down Thursday after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa – one after the other – repudiated his announcement a day earlier that Zimbabwe would sell Covid-19 vaccines to the rest of the population except healthcare workers and vulnerable groups.