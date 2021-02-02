Moderate magnitude 4.3 quake hits 69 km east of Chipinge, Zimbabwe early evening

Earthquake news: reports and updates on earthquake activity world-wide
CGS reported a magnitude 4.3 quake in Zimbabwe near Chipinge, Manicaland, only 17 minutes ago. The earthquake hit early evening on Monday 1 February 2021 at 6:55 pm local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.
Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Chipinge (pop. 18,900) located 69 km from the epicenter.
VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other significant news about the quake become available. If you’re in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more first-hand updates to anyone around the globe who wants to know more about this quake.
Earthquake data:
Date & time: 1 Feb 2021 6:55 pm (GMT +2) local time (1 Feb 2021 16:55 GMT)
Magnitude: 4.3
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 20.25°S / 33.29°E (Manica Province, Zimbabwe)
Primary data source: CGS