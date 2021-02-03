19:08 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Opposition lawmakers summoned to court over 2018 elections

OPPOSITION MDC-Alliance party legislator for Budiriro constituency Costa Machingauta has been summoned to stand trial on Monday 16 November 2020 at Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly inciting his party supporters to reject and protest against the result of the 2018 elections, which were won by the ruling ZANU PF party.