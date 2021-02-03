Opposition lawmakers summoned to court over 2018 elections

Hon. Machingauta, who is represented by Jeremiah Bamu of ZimbabwePost published in: Uncategorized
Lawyers for Human Rights, will answer to charges of incitement to
commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with
section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.Authorities claim that Hon. Machingauta unlawfully and intentionally
communicated messages to his MDC-Alliance party supporters on 1 August
2018 at OK supermarket in Harare’s Budiriro high-density suburb with
the intention to persuade or induce other people to commit public
violence.
The opposition legislator, authorities say, told his MDC-Alliance
party supporters that; “Vakomana tabva kure tichibirwa tingadai
takatonga nyika kare hatingamiriri kuramba tichibirwa. Vanhu varipano
toenda ku town kana tichifa tofira mu town macho, which literally
means; “We have tolerated electoral fraud for a long time which has
failed us to assume power and govern this country. Let us all go to
town and if need be we will all have to die.”
Following Hon. Machingauta’s alleged utterances, some unidentified
people heeded his request and committed some acts of public violence
in Harare’s central business district on 1 August 2018.