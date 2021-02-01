7:21 by The Zimbabwean Have your say: ‘President’ Review: An Eye-Opening Chronicle of Zimbabwe’s Harrowing Struggle for True Democracy [Sundance 2021]

America just scraped through an election where the President of the United States and a radical sect of his colleagues and constituents incorrectly claimed that there was fraud that resulted in the Republican party losing the presidency. But this is nothing compared to the level of election corruption that has plagued an African nation for over 40 years.