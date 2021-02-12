11:14 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Importance of Education

This might seem to be something that is taken for granted, but I think it is even more important today than perhaps at any time in the history of the world. Even today it is possible for an illiterate individual to become a millionaire, but they are the exception. By and large the new economy we are moving into requires that our children receive an education which is not only completely different to what I received but is actually the platform they require to make a living in the new world order.