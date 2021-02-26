8:43 by ReliefWeb Have your say: WFP strengthens community skills in Zimbabwe’s urban centres with Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation support

Harare - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes an additional US$7 million in new funding from Switzerland, through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), which will go directly towards assisting families living in Zimbabwe’s urban areas to strengthen their skills and ability to cope in the face of economic and climate shocks.