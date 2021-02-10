Zimbabwe loses another top official to COVID-19

Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe lost another top official to COVID-19, the country’s president announced Tuesday.
Lt-Gen. (Retd) Douglas Nyikayaramba, ambassador to neighbouring Mozambique, has died due to COVID-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced during a cabinet briefing Tuesday morning, the national broadcaster reported.
His death comes a day after Mnangagwa made some cabinet changes, filling the vacant posts after three ministers’ death due to COVID-19.
Two ministers died last month when the second wave of the COVID-19 struck, killing nearly 1,000 people in less than two months.
Following these deaths, the Southern Africa country announced to inoculate at least 60% of the population.
Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro hinted Tuesday morning that the vaccination program could begin next week, starting with frontline health workers, government staff, people with underlying sicknesses and the elderly.
The government business was reduced to 10% to limit human interactions and new infections at workplaces.
According to the Health Ministry, the country has so far recorded 34,658 cases, including 1,339 deaths.