Zimbabwe purchases 600,000 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccinations -information minister

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, its information minister said on Wednesday, adding these were due to arrive in Zimbabwe by the start of March. Monica Mutsvangwa also said Zimbabwe negotiating with Russia over the procurement of its Sputnik vaccines and