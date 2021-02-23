Zimbabwe UK Business Chamber launches platform for entrepreneurs

A group of leading entrepreneurs have come together to create a business platform to support UK based Zimbabwean business people.
The Zimbabwe UK Business Chamber (ZUKBC), launching this Saturday 27 February 2021, is a non-profit and apolitical, membership-based organisation that will play a critical role in promoting and creating a wide range of opportunities for SMEs looking to raise their profiles and form strategic partnerships.
The event, being held online, will include prominent guest speakers from Zimbabwe and the UK.
Kennedy Mwedziwendira, the ZUKBC chairman, said: “The pandemic has brought in to focus the need for meaningful and practical support in the business community and we are delighted to be launching a platform we hope will benefit a wide range of Zimbabwean and Southern African businesses that have been established in the UK.”
“After a series of consultations with businesses and business leaders mainly in the UK, the overall consensus was that most of them feel underrepresented in their sectors and we recognised that there was a gap in the market for a platform that will serve our individual and collective interests.
“Supporting businesses is central to the Chamber’s objectives and we want to help business owners find practical solutions that will add value.”
Stevenage mayor, Cllr Jim Brown and Busisa Moyo, a member of Zimbabwe’s Presidential Advisory Council and chairman of the newly formed Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, have been confirmed as guest speakers. Seasoned event host, Peter Soxx Soko will be hosting the launch.
The event is free for all registered members and those wanting to find out more about the organisation. To register for to the event, visit www.zimukbc.comPost published in: Featured