11:05 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans shouldn’t be influenced by anyone on COVID-19 personal health decisions

The debate on whether to take, or not to take, COVID-19 vaccines has been raging on for the past few months - ever since the announcement by the world's major pharmaceutical companies of their alleged breakthroughs, and the subsequent global frenzy in procuring and administering these medications, on a panicked and desperate population, which has been spooked by a pandemic that has claimed over a million lives worldwide - nonetheless, the concerns by numerous people, who are wary of taking these vaccines should be treated with the respect they deserve, as this is largely a personal health matter.