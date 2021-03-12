12:33 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Chinese ‘Smart Colonialism’ rearing ugly head in Zimbabwe – huge lie that doesn’t interfere in other countries’ internal affairs

So, the Chinese do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries? That would have been so refreshing to hear - in the face of a world where global powers have, over the course of centuries, been notorious for their unwelcome, brutal, and kleptomaniac enslaving, colonial, and neo-imperial destructive policies that have brought out the very worst of human beings' evil nature - had it been true.