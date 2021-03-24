Crisis Coalition disturbed by attack at Heal Zimbabwe Trust offices

Our concern follows an attempt by well known sympathisers of the ruling party, Zanu PF to besiege Heal Zimbabwe Trust offices yesterday, March 23, 2021.
The same group threatened to besiege Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition offices in 2019.
We condemn this clampdown on civic society organisations and the apparent attempt by the State to close the democratic space through instilling fear among civic society activists.
The attack at Heal Zimbabwe Trust offices shows an all too familiar trend of victimization of civic society activists by the State and for us, this is a huge cause for concern.
As Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we are concerned by the hate and inciteful language used by the attackers as this has further endangered the lives of civic society activists who have become targets of rowdy ruling party activists.
We implore the state to desist from persecution of civic society organisations.
If anything, civic society organisations are partners on issues of democracy and development.Post published in: Featured