11:25 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Displacement of indigenous people from their ancestoral land proves Zimbabwe regime a continuation of colonialism

It has never been in doubt to most of us that, the 1980 government, that came into power in Zimbabwe, was nothing more than a British project, which had been created to hijack the genuine and gallant people's revolution, in order to establish a system that would continue colonial interests in the country (once known as Rhodesia), and protect the erstwhile masters' interests - since, the real liberation struggle Sons and Daughters of the Soil were regarded as a potential threat to this order.