21:16 by Luke Tamborinyoka Have your say: Emmerson Mnangagwa : the primitive clansman and the villagisation of politics

This is the brave, digital 21st century but in Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe finds herself saddled with an analogue politician still pursuing the primitive politics of tribalism, regionalism, cronyism and villagism----an archaic politics synonymous with the Stone age era of the Munhumutapa empire.