Have your say: Finland ranked happiest country in the world – again

Finland has been named the happiest country for a fourth year running Finland has been named the happiest place in the world for a fourth year running, in an annual UN-sponsored report. The World Happiness Report saw Denmark in second place, then Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands. New Zealand was again the only non-European nation