14:52 by Martin Have your say: For Once, Things are Looking Positive in Zimbabwe

Has Zimbabwe turned a corner? Businessmen think so. That’s after the political instability, economic stagnation and two bouts of spiraling prices over the past two decades. Now inflation is slowing rapidly — albeit it’s still 322% — and the government expects the economy to expand 7.4% this year, rebounding from a 4.1% contraction. The country also got a step up on its African peers