7:56 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If Zimbabweans can’t even stand up against non-brutal opposition urban authorities who are failing in service delivery, then what do we really want?

A morning like today, is one of those when my soul is so disquieted, as I feel so dejected as a Zimbabwean, wondering if we truly knew what we wanted as a people - displayed by our inexplicable docility and cowardice, as exposed by the inability to stand up for ourselves, even against our urban local government authorities, who have dismally and disgraceful failed in providing the most basic services - which are run by the opposition MDC party, who have neither the capacity, nor propensity, for any brutal and ruthless response, contrary to the ruling ZANU PF regime, whose thirst for blood and barbarity is unquenchable and diabolical.