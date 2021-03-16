11:41 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Is there anything for Zimbabwe’s presidium to be proud of, after turning country into a shameless charity case?

I honestly had all the intentions of attentively watching and following the live broadcast of the delivery, that arrived today at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, of an additional 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to Zimbabwe, through its Sinopharm pharmaceutical company - but, unfortunately, there was no way I could stop myself from being distracted, as I found it quite irritating, the persistent tendency by both the Zimbabwe president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, and his deputy Constantine Chiwenga, in packaging the regime's constant begging and reliance on handouts, as a sign of excellent relations with other countries.