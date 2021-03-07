13:13 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Just who are we?

I regard myself as an African of European descent. No one could really argue with that as I was born in Zimbabwe and my Great Grandfather, Grandfather and Father are all buried here in the soil of Africa. My father never left the continent for any purpose, all my immediate forefathers would have regarded themselves as Africans. It would surprise many if I stated that in the very early stages of Dutch occupation of the Cape of Good Hope some 600 years ago, a Burgher stood up in a meeting with the Dutch Governor and stated “I am not Dutch, I am an Afrikaner”.