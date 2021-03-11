9:17 by Munyaradzi Gwisai Have your say: Mohadi Resignation: President likely violated Constitution and must face the consequences

A major public controversy has erupted over the recent resignation of Vice President Kembo Mohadi over sexual impropriety scandals and President Mnangagwa not giving a public notice of the resignation within 24 hours per s 96 (2) of the Constitution. Prof J Moyo and Dr A Magaisa argued that failure to give the public notice by the President is a violation of s 96 (2). Prof. L Madhuku disagreed strongly arguing that s 96 (2) applies only to elected vice -presidents and not unelected ones like Mohadi.