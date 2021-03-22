20:01 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Mthuli Ncube may massage his ego, and praise-worship his master, but Zimbabweans know that nothing has improved for them

I am one of those people who find immense joy and pleasure from reading, especially immeasurable delight in continually acquiring new knowledge everyday - but, when I set my eyes on a recent article by the Zimbabwe finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, entitled, "Zimbabwe is opening up", the only feeling that managed to engulf me was that of utter disappointment and shame, mostly at the frightening levels of disingenuousness and fantastical inexactitudes contained - that appeared more intended at massaging his own ego as the principal of the country's purse, whilst simultaneously seemingly seeking to score cheap points with his master, president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, by showering him with undeserved praise and worship.