11:43 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights NGADZIORE, HARUZIVISHE REMAIN IN PRISON AS COURT SETS FREE CHIRIGA

TWO pro-democracy campaigners Takudzwa Ngadziore and Makomborero Haruzivishe will remain incarcerated in prison after Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro vetoed the bail application for the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader and revoked the bail which had been granted to Haruzivishe.