19:09 by Eddie Cross Private Sector led Growth

Two years ago, the new Minister of Finance in Zimbabwe brought together a small group of local business persons in an informal advisory group. I was privileged to be included. Our meetings were irregular, largely driven by the Ministers need for a sounding board against which he could bounce ideas and problems. The great thing was that he listened, did not always agree, but we felt our views on a wide range of issues were being heard. Occasionally we had lunch together.