15:03 by Nhau Have your say: Prof Madhuku Vanquishes Dr Magaisa, Friends In Brutal Legal Fight

Constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku views fellow prominent lawyer Dr Alex Magaisa as just a “shallow and simplistic” lawyer whose legal interpretations will only survive on Twitter due to his MDC Alliance followers, while in return Magaisa remarks that Prof Madhuku’s legal opinions are pedestrian.