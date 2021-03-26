18:07 by CITE Have your say: Sibangilizwe Nkomo Zapu nomination sets tongues wagging

0 4 minutes read Sibangilizwe Nkomo Political analysts have expressed varied views on the nomination for ZAPU presidency, of Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son to the late former vice president of Zimbabwe and founding ZAPU president, Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo. Zapu Kezi branch in Matabeleland South province nominated Nkomo to contest in the polls to replace Dumiso Dabengwa