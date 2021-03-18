7:51 by Africa News Have your say: The Republic of Zimbabwe signs the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

The Republic of Zimbabwe becomes the nineteenth (19th) African Union (AU) Member State to sign the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) on 16 March 2021, at the AU Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The AMA treaty was adopted by Heads of States and Government during their 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly on 11 February 2019 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.