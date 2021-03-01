11:06 by Construction Review Have your say: US $3bn needed to rehabilitate Masvingo roads in Zimbabwe

An estimated US $3bn is needed to rehabilitate key roads across Masvingo Province in Zimbabwe after they were extensively damaged by heavy rains being experienced in the country. According to Provincial roads Engineer Robert Mukome preliminary calculations indicate that the province will need the amount to improve trafficability in the short term and also upgrade the roads; and construction works are billed to start once resources are availed.