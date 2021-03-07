12:35 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: What makes the people of Myanmar so different from Zimbabweans, who can’t even fearlessly stand up for their own rights?

There is nothing that gives me a renewed hope for human survival, and a reinvigorated sense of pride in the ability of an oppressed and brutalized people to finally say, "enough is enough", pluck up their courage (casting away any prior fear, that had been instilled in them over decades of ruthless repression, at the hands of heartless tyrannical regimes), than the gallant relentless and protracted resistance of the nation of Myanmar - who, in spite of over 50 innocent unarmed civilians, who have been peacefully protesting the reemergence of direct military rule, after February's coup d'etat that overthrew their elected government, being cold-bloodedly killed - yet, they have never cowered, but have bravely stood their ground, without even turning violent.