10:00 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: When Zimbabwean leaders are so fearful of their own citizens, it’s not the nation’s fault, but the leaders themselves

One thing that most of us in Zimbabwe grew up being bewildered with, was always watching on the daily main news bulletin, the president moving around completely surrounded by bodyguards - actually, he would be immersed within the multitude of armed men, that it would be so difficult to spot him (more like those "Where's Wally" games we used to play as kids) - in addition to the occasional encounter, on the highway, with the never-ending motorcade (with its noisy and irritating wailing), swarmed by the same ever-angry protection bouncers.