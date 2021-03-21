10:21 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Why is exposing Zimbabweans’ suffering under MDC local authorities OK, but exposing Zimbabweans’ brutalization under ZANU PF regime ‘unpatriotic’?

The insincerity, lying, and downright double standards of the Zimbabwe regime over the emotive issue of patriotism, is a very dangerous dagger hanging over the nation, as the continued abuse and mishandling of such a powerful concept can easily lead to instability and insecurity in this southern African country. As the ruling ZANU PF parliamentarians