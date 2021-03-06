15:12 by Africa Renewal Have your say: ‘You have to be responsible online’

Meet Nkosi Kwanele, a screenwriter, content producer, author and one of young filmmakers who deployed their talents to fight against COVID-19 misinformation through the Multichoice Talent Factory (South Africa), a film academy set up by MultiChoice Group that is collaborating with the UN’s Verified initiative to help people gain access to fact-based and credible information and stem the flow of fake news. She spoke to Africa Renewal’s Franck Kuwonu about her journey to filmmaking and why it was important for her to join the ‘Pause Before Sharing’ #PledgetoPause campaign: Excerpts: