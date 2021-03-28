19:32 by Bulawayo24 Have your say: Zanu PF Mwonzora fights over missing funds

Former MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe still wants her successor Douglas Mwonzora to be prosecuted over the alleged theft of $6,3 million belonging to the party despite claims that the two have closed ranks, it has emerged. After their well-publicised meeting last Tuesday, Khupe visited the police's commercial crimes unit where she reportedly gave a statement over the case against Mwonzora.