ZANU PF's eagerness to dissipate MDC might return to haunt them, as could be spur needed to finally urge Zimbabweans to stand up for themselves

Yesterday's ruling ZANU PF party Politburo (supreme body) meeting was interesting in two ways - firstly, the apparent strange continuation of the shamed Kembo Mohadi as the organization's vice president, and second secretary (I have never understood what that meant), in spite of a highly embarrassing sex scandal with married subordinates and other women, leading to his recent relinquishing of his vice presidency of the country - however, what I considered much more outstanding was the apparent gloating and excitement exhibited by the party leadership over the defection of two prominent opposition members to its ranks.