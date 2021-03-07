14:15 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Zimbabwe Police Rearrest 3 Women Opposition Activists

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Women’s rights groups are calling on Zimbabwe authorities to unconditionally release three female opposition activists arrested - for the third time in less than a year – ostensibly for flouting the country’s lockdown regulations to contain coronavirus. The women say their arrests are part of a victimization campaign meant to silence dissent, but they remain defiant.