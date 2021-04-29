7:10 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Critical Issues facing the World

Casting your mind back over the last two centuries, you can see that the challenges facing mankind have changed dramatically. The main driver of this change has been technology. When Germany and Japan launched their global campaign for domination in 1939, it was on the basis of a sense of superiority and strength in terms of their conventional armed forces. What they achieved in a short period of time was a tribute to their armed forces and the technologies at their disposal.