Have your say: Do this in memory of me

It was Sunday. Rumours began to circulate that he was alive. It seemed ‘sheer nonsense’ (Luke 24:11). Just women’s talk. But slowly the realisation dawned. There were too many reports. And now here he was ‘standing in the midst of them’ (Luke 24:36). They stood there ‘dumfounded’. ‘Their joy was so great they could not believe it.’