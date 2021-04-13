Family of slain Bulawayo man sues Kazembe Kazembe and ZRP for causing Munakopa’s death

In summons filed recently at Bulawayo High Court, former ZLHR Board
Chairperson and senior member Josephat Tshuma representing the
Munakopa family, which includes his mother Erica Munakopa, his fiancée
Tracey Mufidzi, his sister and parents and guardians of his minor
children, said police officers acted negligently and caused the death
of Munakopa by discharging firearms without due care and attention.
Tshuma said police officers are liable for their misconduct.
Munakopa was shot several times on 23 May 2020 in Bulawayo by ZRP
officers who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle and later died as
a result of injuries he sustained.
Tshuma wants Kazembe, Matanga and the police officers namely Digson
Nyoni, Langton Makonye and two individuals Ross Johnson and Kyle
Bennet to pay damages amounting to US$436 000 for loss of support to
the Munakopa family including Paul’s minor children, emotional shock
and trauma caused by witnessing the death of Munakopa.
Out of the US$436 000, US$346 000 will be for loss of support, US$50
000 will be damages for causing the wrongful death of Munakopa and
US$2 735 will cover funeral and related expenses.