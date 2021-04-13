12:42 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Family of slain Bulawayo man sues Kazembe Kazembe and ZRP for causing Munakopa’s death

THE FAMILY of the late Paul Munakopa has sued Home Affairs Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and two police officers for causing the death of the late Bulawayo resident.