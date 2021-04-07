12:27 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Haruzivishe to appeal against “whistleblowing” conviction

HUMAN rights lawyers are working on filing an appeal against the conviction and imprisonment of prominent pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe after he was imprisoned for 20 months by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga on charges of inciting public violence and resisting arrest by law enforcement agents.