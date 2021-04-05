11:05 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: “Independence Day” a continual reminder of how Zimbabweans are still in painful bondage

I have never had any hesitation asserting that the holidays that I regarded most appealing to my heart on the Zimbabwean calender, were "Independence Day", and "Heroes Day" - not for the skewed and bastardized partisan interpretation that the country's ruling elite have so deviously attached to them for their own self-serving objectives, but rather, as they were always an huge opportunity for citizens to realize the disturbingly glaring similarities between life under colonial subjugation, to our present day suffering and bondage under an "independent Zimbabwe".