7:05 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Judge ends persecution of Chin’ono in landmark decision which humiliates magistrate Ncube

Court Judge Justice Jester Charewa on Wednesday 28 April 2021 ended the persecution of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono by setting aside his prosecution on charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State and ruling that the anti-corruption campaigner had been arrested and prosecuted based on a non-existent law.