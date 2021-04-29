MRP9 granted bail

The nine were arrested for public violence after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.
They claim uniformed police, military and officers in civilian clothes raided Moyo’s house during the night intending to arrest him.
Their lawyer, Nqobani Sithole of Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers said Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted the nine bail after hearing their case.
Before, Bulawayo Magistrate Tawengwa Sengester, denied the nine bail, saying the state had a strong case against them.
This prompted the accused’s lawyer to approach the High Court.
The nine include two women, MRP National League Chairperson, Sibongile Banda and Busi Moyo.
Other members are Council of Elders representative Tinos Nkomo, MRP Youth Chairperson Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livson Ncube, Maxwell Nkosi, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.