29.4.2021 10:19
by CITE

MRP9 granted bail

A Bulawayo High Court judge Wednesday granted bail to nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) members who had been languishing at Khami Remand Prison for over a month. 

The nine were arrested for public violence after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting over the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

They claim uniformed police, military and officers in civilian clothes raided Moyo’s house during the night intending to arrest him.

Their lawyer, Nqobani Sithole of Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers said Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted the nine bail after hearing their case.

“Eight of the accused were freed on ZWL $10000 each while one was ordered to pay ZWL$20000 for a previous conviction,” he said.

Before, Bulawayo Magistrate Tawengwa Sengester, denied the nine bail, saying the state had a strong case against them.

This prompted the accused’s lawyer to approach the High Court.

The nine include two women, MRP National League Chairperson, Sibongile Banda and Busi Moyo.

Other members are Council of Elders representative Tinos Nkomo, MRP Youth Chairperson Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livson Ncube, Maxwell Nkosi, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *