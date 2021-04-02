14:49 by Fresh Plaza Have your say: Output of several farm products climbing sharply for years now

Zimbabwe is looking at one of the biggest harvests in a long time this year, thanks to good rains, improved preparation and an emerging wave of young farmers. The government expects as much as 2,8 million tonnes of maize from the 2020/21 season, which would be the country’s second biggest haul on record. Zimbabwe has struggled to feed itself since 2000, when the government began redistributing land from white farmers to blacks.