Output of several farm products climbing sharply for years now

Luckily, the output in several farm products – mainly cash annual crops such as potatoes, green vegetables, tomatoes, onions and cucurbits – has been climbing sharply for years now. This growth has largely been unacknowledged, but now, some young and intrepid farmers are talking about it on Twitter and Facebook. Trending under the #ZimAgricRising hashtag, the farm movement has brought a new dimension to the vexed question of Zimbabwe’s agriculture after the land redistribution programme.
In 2010, Zimbabwe spent nearly US$3 million importing potatoes from South Africa. By 2016, the picture had changed dramatically, with Zimbabwe ceasing all potato imports, but becoming South Africa’s biggest market for potato seed as its own growers took to the field to plant the crop and many others. Between 2017 and 2020, the hectarage under potatoes increased by 30%, resulting in a 24% jump in production. The country is now able to meet all its potato demand.