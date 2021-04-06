8:45 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: So how is it possible that someone considered too old to run a school class, can be entrusted with running an entire country?

Yesterday, I was extremely agitated watching the viral video of the elderly lady who was being harassed by a bunch of bus touts in Beitbridge town (who have since been arrested and sentenced to six months in prison) - as the sight of such a vulnerable and weak person (due to her age) being pulled and pushed by those rabid rogues, severely troubled my heart.