'Think of others': elderly people in Zimbabwe dispel scepticism on Covid vaccine

Elderly people queue for the Sinopharm vaccination outside the tent while nurses prepare paperwork at a local hospital on 29 March in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photograph: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images They may be old, frail, and vulnerable but they are the foot soldiers at the front of Zimbabwe’s Covid vaccination drive. Amid widespread scepticism among the younger population,